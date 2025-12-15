Real-life heroine of ‘Oruthee’ scripts poll triumph

KALPETTA: The 37-year-old Soumya S, the courageous woman whose dramatic real-life confrontation with chain snatchers became the inspiration for the Navya Nair-starrer ‘Oruthee,’ has successfully transitioned from a celebrated local heroine to an elected political representative. Running on a CPI ticket, Soumya secured a remarkable victory in the 12th ward (Emily Thadam) of the Kalpetta municipality.

Her win is not just a personal achievement but a significant political coup, as Emily Thadam has been a traditional bastion of the IUML for three decades. In her debut contest, Soumya won by a narrow but decisive margin of 13 votes, proving that her public recognition and organisational work have translated into electoral success.

Speaking after her victory, Soumya expressed immense satisfaction with the mandate given by the people. “I am extremely happy and will ensure good governance in the ward. Though this is my first electoral contest, I have been active in politics and my confidence to enter the election was my three-month experience of travelling across the district and working closely with CPI national leader Annie Raja during her election campaign in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.”

Soumya, a native of Kollam, relocated to Wayanad in 2017 after her husband, Shaiju, a health inspector in the municipality, was transferred to the district. It was in 2017 that she became a household name following the dramatic incident where she pursued two bike-borne chain snatchers who had stolen her two-sovereign chain she had redeemed from pawn and was wearing.