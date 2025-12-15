Reality check: CPM faces recalibration Dilemma

KOZHIKODE: “If you wanna call out, call out all religious fundamentalism,” screamed a Facebook post from a CPM sympathiser agitated over the ‘double standard’ of painting the BJP victory in Thiruvananthapuram as communal while refusing to see the IUML victory in Malappuram along the same lines.

“Speak class politics. Address labourers, students, women, and Gen Z. And come back,” wrote another party sympathiser on social media, calling for a complete course correction in the party.

These two contrasting reactions from CPM fellow travellers speak volumes on the ‘existential angst’ the party has been undergoing for the past few years. The results of the local body elections have proved that the Muslim community has completely moved away from the party and the efforts to woo Hindu voters have not yielded desired results.

The CPM strategy of singling out the Jama’at-e-Islami has boomeranged, resulting in the consolidation of Muslim votes against the party. Muslim intellectuals say the party has failed to understand the changes in the dynamics within the community, especially after the Sangh Parivar came to power in 2014. They say the community no longer cares about their internal differences and by and large is ready to bury the squabbles in the face of the looming threat from the Sangh Parivar.

The IUML is the greatest political beneficiary of the unity of the Muslim community, as evident in the past few elections. The CPM game plan of targeting the Jama’at-UDF alliance did not succeed because it was seen as a move to thwart the unity among the Muslims. The IUML could overcome all organisational issues easily by asserting the need to stand united.