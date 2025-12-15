Red fortresses tumble as UDF scripts a comeback

KOZHIKODE: For decades, some panchayats were spoken of in political shorthand as ”safe,” “solid,” and “sealed.” The 2025 local body results tore up that vocabulary. Voters, it appears, had other plans. One by one, long-held Left bastions slipped, and the UDF walked in through doors once thought firmly shut.

At the district panchayat level, the contest was finely balanced, with the UDF securing 14 seats, narrowly edging past the LDF’s 13, while others claimed one seat. Though the numerical difference is slender, the political symbolism is substantial.

The UDF’s performance in municipalities further strengthened its position. Out of seven municipalities, the front captured four key civic bodies — Feroke, Koduvally, Payyoli, and Ramanattukara — establishing a clear upper hand in urban local governance. These victories underline the UDF’s renewed appeal among urban and semi-urban voters, a segment where the LDF had made notable inroads in recent years.

However, it is at the grama panchayat level that the political shift becomes most pronounced. The UDF surged ahead with 39 seats, compared to the LDF’s 27, while four panchayats witnessed a tie. What makes these results particularly relevant is the dramatic return of Chemanchery and Perambra panchayats to the UDF fold after more than two decades of sustained Left control. The UDF has also reclaimed power in Cheruvannur, further denting the LDF’s rural strongholds.