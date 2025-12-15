Satheesan prepares road to 2026 after winning semi-finals

KOCHI: On Monday afternoon, the Ernakulam Town Hall will turn into a theatre of Congress triumph. Winners of the local body polls from across Ernakulam district — including Kochi Corporation — will assemble for victory celebrations, inaugurated by V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition, who has just steered the party through its most emphatic performance in years. MPs, MLAs, former legislators, DCC and KPCC office-bearers, mandalam and block presidents will be present, but the subtext will be unmistakable: the semi-final is over, and Satheesan aims to use the occasion to send the message across: the UDF is ready for the finals.

That the big celebration is organised in Ernakulam is no coincidence. This is Satheesan’s home turf, politically and emotionally. Of the district’s 14 assembly constituencies, five are currently held by the Left Democratic Front. Satheesan’s internal calculation is bold: turn Ernakulam into a near-sweep for the UDF in 2026, possibly 13 out of 14 seats. For a Congress leader with chief ministerial ambitions, no district matters more.

Satheesan’s rise has been defined less by titles and more by timing. He became Leader of the Opposition in 2021 after two consecutive assembly defeats for the UDF, at a moment when the party was searching for coherence and credibility. Under his leadership, the Congress regrouped, winning crucial by-elections and now delivering sweep-like victories in the local body polls, including four corporations.