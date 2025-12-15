‘Southern neglect’ in UDF leaves IUML irked

MALAPPURAM: The IUML has voiced deep dissatisfaction over what it describes as inadequate representation in southern Kerala within the UDF, warning that the issue could have wider implications for future seat-sharing arrangements.
IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told TNIE that despite being denied seats in five district panchayats in the southern region, the party delivered a stronger electoral performance than several UDF constituents — an apparent reference to the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).
IUML was denied seats in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kottayam. Instead they were allotted four seats altogether in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. “IUML was allotted only four seats across the southern district panchayats, but we won three of them. In Kollam, another UDF constituent was given four seats but managed to win only one,” Salam said.
He pointed out that the party chose not to explore alternative political alignments despite what it sees as continued marginalisation. “We could have entered into local alliances with other parties in the southern districts, but we chose to contest independently. That was not the approach adopted by the Congress,” he said.
Drawing a contrast with northern Kerala, Salam said Malappuram remains a stronghold of IUML, where the party ensured generous seat-sharing with the Congress. “Our workers worked hard for Congress victories in Malappuram. Unfortunately, the same spirit of mutual respect was not extended to us in the south,” he said.
Salam said the party would raise these concerns at a high-level IUML meeting scheduled to be held in Kozhikode on Monday. “The question of demanding a larger share of seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections will also be taken up soon in UDF,” he added.
He also attributed the CPM’s electoral decline to what he described as a “Left Hindutva” approach. “The CPM attempted to play communal politics by cozying up to SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan to consolidate Hindu votes, alienating the Muslim community. As a result, Muslims voted for the UDF, while a section of Hindu voters shifted towards the BJP,” Salam said.