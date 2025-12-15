‘Southern neglect’ in UDF leaves IUML irked

MALAPPURAM: The IUML has voiced deep dissatisfaction over what it describes as inadequate representation in southern Kerala within the UDF, warning that the issue could have wider implications for future seat-sharing arrangements.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told TNIE that despite being denied seats in five district panchayats in the southern region, the party delivered a stronger electoral performance than several UDF constituents — an apparent reference to the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).

IUML was denied seats in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kottayam. Instead they were allotted four seats altogether in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. “IUML was allotted only four seats across the southern district panchayats, but we won three of them. In Kollam, another UDF constituent was given four seats but managed to win only one,” Salam said.

He pointed out that the party chose not to explore alternative political alignments despite what it sees as continued marginalisation. “We could have entered into local alliances with other parties in the southern districts, but we chose to contest independently. That was not the approach adopted by the Congress,” he said.