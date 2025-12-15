Sreelekha or Rajesh? Decision could shape BJP’s capital story

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The race for the mayor’s chair has emerged as a key strategic challenge for the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, with the party yet to take a final call between senior councillor V V Rajesh and former DGP R Sreelekha. While both leaders enjoy strong backing within the party, the decision is being closely watched as it is expected to signal the BJP’s long-term political approach in the Kerala capital.

A section in the party is pressing for Rajesh, citing his long experience in the corporation and his organisational capacity. Another section, however, believes that elevating Sreelekha – the first woman IPS officer of Kerala – as the first BJP mayor of Thiruvananthapuram would give the party significant political mileage and help project a distinct governance model.

However, this option presents a complication. The deputy mayor’s post is reserved for a woman, which means if Sreelekha is made mayor, Rajesh would be left without a mayoral position, a scenario that has triggered intense internal discussions.

Some party leaders point out that when the LDF appointed Arya Rajendran as the mayor at the age of 21, it initially gave the Left considerable publicity. However, her tenure later drew criticism, diminishing the impact of that decision. BJP insiders say the party now wants a high-profile and credible face who can be consistently projected as an example of BJP’s “politics with a difference”.