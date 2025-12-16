Amid tourism lull, chill in Kerala's Munnar sees mercury dip

IDUKKI: Munnar woke up to an unmistakable nip in the air on Monday, with the mercury sliding to a low of 3°C at Chundavurrai, while Letchmi Estate recorded 4°C and Sevenmallay 5°C, according to the latest weather bulletin. The early morning mist was thick and persistent, and tea gardens across the hill station wore a frosted look as winter tightened its grip on this beloved Western Ghats retreat.
For residents and workers in the high ranges, the sudden chill is familiar yet striking. Estate labourers wrapped themselves in multiple layers before beginning their day’s work, while some visitors paused at viewpoints just to breathe in the crisp, cool air that has become a hallmark of the season.
This year, however, the falling temperature has coincided with an unusual lull in tourist activity -- a development locals attribute to growing concerns around visitor safety and convenience. In recent months, Munnar has been in the spotlight after several incidents involving local taxi operators and tourists who attempted to use ride-hailing services.
In one widely shared case, a Mumbai tourist alleged she was threatened by a group of taxi drivers when she tried to leave the hill station in a cab she booked using a mobile application, prompting police action and arrests. Following this, sporadic incidents of conflict with tourists by local jeep and taxi drivers were reported from the hill town.
Yet, stakeholders remain cautiously hopeful. A hotelier in Munnar said the dip in footfall is visible across most properties this winter. “Occupancy has been noticeably lower compared to previous seasons, particularly on weekdays. Many guests seem to be waiting and watching,” he said.
“We are hopeful that bookings will improve once the Christmas and New Year holidays begin, which traditionally bring a strong rush despite the cold,” he added.
However, the chill has brought modest relief to small traders dealing in winter essentials. Kumar, a local vendor selling woollen wear near Munnar town, said demand has picked up over the past few days. “As soon as it started getting colder, people began asking for sweaters, mufflers and caps. There is high demand from visitors and local residents alike,” he said.