Amid tourism lull, chill in Kerala's Munnar sees mercury dip

IDUKKI: Munnar woke up to an unmistakable nip in the air on Monday, with the mercury sliding to a low of 3°C at Chundavurrai, while Letchmi Estate recorded 4°C and Sevenmallay 5°C, according to the latest weather bulletin. The early morning mist was thick and persistent, and tea gardens across the hill station wore a frosted look as winter tightened its grip on this beloved Western Ghats retreat.

For residents and workers in the high ranges, the sudden chill is familiar yet striking. Estate labourers wrapped themselves in multiple layers before beginning their day’s work, while some visitors paused at viewpoints just to breathe in the crisp, cool air that has become a hallmark of the season.

This year, however, the falling temperature has coincided with an unusual lull in tourist activity -- a development locals attribute to growing concerns around visitor safety and convenience. In recent months, Munnar has been in the spotlight after several incidents involving local taxi operators and tourists who attempted to use ride-hailing services.

In one widely shared case, a Mumbai tourist alleged she was threatened by a group of taxi drivers when she tried to leave the hill station in a cab she booked using a mobile application, prompting police action and arrests. Following this, sporadic incidents of conflict with tourists by local jeep and taxi drivers were reported from the hill town.