Filmmaker Dr Biju slams IFFK organisers over film cancellations amid censor clearance row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the screening of 19 international films at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) ran into an unprecedented crisis following the Centre’s failure to issue censor exemption certificates, acclaimed filmmaker Dr Biju has criticised the festival organisers for what he described as serious procedural lapses.

In a Facebook post, Dr Biju said that while there was no doubt that the central government had been increasingly intervening in cinema and the arts, scheduling films without securing the necessary permissions was a flawed practice that needed correction. He also took strong exception to the absence of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy chairman and the continued vacancy in the post of the festival’s artistic director.

Pointing out that foreign films exempted from censorship are normally submitted well in advance for clearance from the Centre, Dr Biju said clarity was needed on whether the Chalachithra Academy forwarded the films within the stipulated timeframe or merely weeks before the festival. He added that if the films were indeed submitted late, it reflected poor planning on the part of the organisers.