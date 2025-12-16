In a roaring debut, rhythms of chenda melam reverberate in Malaysia

MALAPPURAM: The thunderous beat of the chenda melam, Kerala’s centuries-old percussion ensemble, reverberated far beyond its native temple courtyards on Sunday, marking a historic debut in Malaysia. In a remarkable cultural milestone, 49 Malaysian citizens aged between nine and 30 joined 10 artistes from Kerala to present the traditional art form in public for the first time in Johor Bahru city.

The performance, held at Jaya Hall, unfolded as a day-long spectacle, drawing applause for both its musical precision and the story of cultural exchange behind it. The debut was part of the ‘Thalam’ festival, organised in connection with the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Behind the powerful rhythms lay years of patient effort. The initiative was spearheaded by five Malaysian nationals who first encountered chenda melam through the Malayali community in Malaysia. Their curiosity took them to Kerala in 2019, where they enrolled at the Edappal-based Sopanam School of Panchavadyam, a renowned centre for traditional percussion arts.

“A team of five — comprising Sai Dharshan, Lokapriyan, Gukan, Kishore and Chandru — stayed here for nearly eight months to master the art,” said Santhosh Alamkode, director of school. “We trained them intensively and even took them to live performances so they could understand the discipline and spirit of chenda melam.”