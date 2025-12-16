In a roaring debut, rhythms of chenda melam reverberate in Malaysia

MALAPPURAM: The thunderous beat of the chenda melam, Kerala’s centuries-old percussion ensemble, reverberated far beyond its native temple courtyards on Sunday, marking a historic debut in Malaysia. In a remarkable cultural milestone, 49 Malaysian citizens aged between nine and 30 joined 10 artistes from Kerala to present the traditional art form in public for the first time in Johor Bahru city.
The performance, held at Jaya Hall, unfolded as a day-long spectacle, drawing applause for both its musical precision and the story of cultural exchange behind it. The debut was part of the ‘Thalam’ festival, organised in connection with the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.
Behind the powerful rhythms lay years of patient effort. The initiative was spearheaded by five Malaysian nationals who first encountered chenda melam through the Malayali community in Malaysia. Their curiosity took them to Kerala in 2019, where they enrolled at the Edappal-based Sopanam School of Panchavadyam, a renowned centre for traditional percussion arts.
“A team of five — comprising Sai Dharshan, Lokapriyan, Gukan, Kishore and Chandru — stayed here for nearly eight months to master the art,” said Santhosh Alamkode, director of school. “We trained them intensively and even took them to live performances so they could understand the discipline and spirit of chenda melam.”
After returning to Malaysia, the group’s journey sparked a wider movement. Inspired by their training, more enthusiasts came forward, eventually leading to the formation of the Ramdarshan Music Academy.
Through this platform, 44 more received training, expanding the reach of the traditional ensemble well beyond Indian shores. “It took almost one and a half years to train them all,” Santhosh said. “Much of the instruction was conducted online, while coordinators at the Ramdarshan academy ensured regular practice and discipline on the ground.”
A team from Sopanam travelled to Malaysia to provide technical and artistic support for the debut performance, ensuring the authenticity of the presentation remained intact. From synchronised rhythms to the disciplined crescendos that define chenda melam, the Johor performance stayed true to its roots — while proudly showcasing its ability to reach a global audience.