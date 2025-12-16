Jose K Mani keeps cards close amid UDF’s move to bring back KC(M)

KOTTAYAM: Close on the heels of a significant setback to the LDF in the local body elections, discussions are gathering momentum again on bringing the Kerala Congress (M) back into the UDF fold to further strengthen the coalition’s base ahead of the assembly elections. The talks initiated by Congress state president Sunny Joseph, however, have encountered obstacles due to differing opinions within the UDF.
The UDF initiative aims to convey to the KC (M) that their position in the LDF is precarious, especially after the CPM-led front’s substantial losses in Central Travancore, a region where Kerala Congress politics is deeply rooted.
An analysis of the vote count in the assembly constituencies of the region shows the LDF has secured a lead in only three constituencies in Kottayam district and one in Idukki.
Given that Pala and Kanjirappally -- where the LDF took the lead in Kottayam district -- are KC (M)’s constituencies, the UDF leadership eyes further gains by bringing KC (M) to its fold. It is in this context that positive signals have been extended for the party’s inclusion.
While the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is in favour of bringing KC (M) back, the rival Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph remains disinterested. Joseph responded that KC (M) has lost relevance.
“When we have made such a breakthrough in the local body elections, we don’t need KC (M) to maintain it. Moreover, they have remained silent on issues of corruption in the LDF, such as the gold theft in Sabarimala,” Joseph told reporters.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who reiterated the intention to expand the UDF’s base, too hasn’t shown much enthusiasm for KC (M)’s return. “The UDF will face the assembly elections with a much stronger base. However, the UDF has neither pursued nor extended invitations to any party. The UDF has a leadership capable of taking decisions at the right time,” Satheesan said.
At the same time, KC (M) chairperson Jose K Mani has not responded positively to overtures from the UDF. Initially, Jose asserted that the party would not alter its alliance despite electoral setbacks. Subsequently, he refrained from commenting further on the issue.
Meanwhile, the KC (M) leadership holds that the party managed to soften LDF’s setback in Central Kerala to an extent. “It is the KC (M) that prevented UDF’s unilateral victory in Kottayam. Despite LDF’s defeat, the KC (M) has maintained its base, retaining three district panchayat divisions and emerging as the single-largest party in Pala municipality,” said Lopez Mathew, KC (M) district president.
A section in KC (M) believes that remaining with LDF may not be advantageous for the party in the upcoming assembly elections. However, there is no valid reason for them to switch alliance at least for the time being. Furthermore, Jose K Mani is not too inclined to pursue a change at this time.