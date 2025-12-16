Jose K Mani keeps cards close amid UDF’s move to bring back KC(M)

KOTTAYAM: Close on the heels of a significant setback to the LDF in the local body elections, discussions are gathering momentum again on bringing the Kerala Congress (M) back into the UDF fold to further strengthen the coalition’s base ahead of the assembly elections. The talks initiated by Congress state president Sunny Joseph, however, have encountered obstacles due to differing opinions within the UDF.

The UDF initiative aims to convey to the KC (M) that their position in the LDF is precarious, especially after the CPM-led front’s substantial losses in Central Travancore, a region where Kerala Congress politics is deeply rooted.

An analysis of the vote count in the assembly constituencies of the region shows the LDF has secured a lead in only three constituencies in Kottayam district and one in Idukki.

Given that Pala and Kanjirappally -- where the LDF took the lead in Kottayam district -- are KC (M)’s constituencies, the UDF leadership eyes further gains by bringing KC (M) to its fold. It is in this context that positive signals have been extended for the party’s inclusion.

While the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is in favour of bringing KC (M) back, the rival Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph remains disinterested. Joseph responded that KC (M) has lost relevance.

“When we have made such a breakthrough in the local body elections, we don’t need KC (M) to maintain it. Moreover, they have remained silent on issues of corruption in the LDF, such as the gold theft in Sabarimala,” Joseph told reporters.