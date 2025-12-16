Kerala actor assault case: Sreelakshmi’s role closely examined, says probe officer

KOCHI: Amid the controversy triggered by the trial court’s observations in the actor abduction and sexual assault case, particularly with regard to the prosecution’s failure to establish a conspiracy and clarify the role of Sreelakshmi, who was in frequent contact with prime accused Pulsar Suni, the probe team members maintain that her involvement was thoroughly investigated and all relevant findings were placed before court.
Investigating officer Babukumar filed the report after the initial examination of the role of Sreelakshmi and Shiny, another early suspect. Shiny’s house was searched and electronic devices were seized, while Sreelakshmi’s mobile phone was confiscated, an officer involved in that investigation told TNIE.
Sreelakshmi’s role was also thoroughly examined. As part of the effort, she was interrogated in detail and her mobile phone subjected to forensic analysis. Her name was dropped after it was found that she was only an acquaintance of Suni, the officer added.
Substantiating the assertion, Byju Paulose, DySP of the crime branch and investigating officer of the special investigation team (SIT), said the initial probe team examined all aspects and placed the related details, along with supporting evidence, before the court.
“The then investigating officer removed Sreelakshmi from the case after finding that she was neither relevant nor involved. The team seized both her and Suni’s mobile phones and produced all related materials, including their chats and data. How could I reopen the same issue after taking charge as the investigating officer?” Byju asked. He reiterated that the case is among the few in India where an extensive volume of digital evidence was produced.
Meanwhile, a top source with the probe team termed the court’s observation unfortunate. “The SIT found that she and Suni were close acquaintances, and some of the messages exchanged by them reflected this. Taking this into account, we submitted all related details, including the FSL report of her mobile phone, before the court. Even then, such observations by the court are disappointing,” the officer added.
‘WE COOPERATED FULLY... BUT ISSUE CONTINUES TO HAUNT US’
In the wake of the scrutiny over the trial court’s observations on the alleged role of Sreelakshmi, her husband on Monday said she has no connection with the case and appealed against dragging them back into the issue. “In the initial stage of the investigation itself, we provided all possible information and handed over the mobile phone and SIM card to the probe team. We were summoned four to five times for questioning and cooperated fully.
After all this, we don’t understand why the issue continues to haunt us,” he told TNIE, requesting anonymity. He added that all calls and messages had been verified, since the phone itself was with the police. He said Sreelakshmi had known Pulsar Suni from the time he worked as a bus driver and she was a regular passenger.
There was only a casual acquaintance. He did contact her on the day of the incident, which was already disclosed to the police. “We had no idea about Suni’s real nature. She is not doing well now, so I haven’t disclosed recent developments. We request that we be left alone,” he added.