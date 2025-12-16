Kerala actor assault case: Sreelakshmi’s role closely examined, says probe officer

KOCHI: Amid the controversy triggered by the trial court’s observations in the actor abduction and sexual assault case, particularly with regard to the prosecution’s failure to establish a conspiracy and clarify the role of Sreelakshmi, who was in frequent contact with prime accused Pulsar Suni, the probe team members maintain that her involvement was thoroughly investigated and all relevant findings were placed before court.

Investigating officer Babukumar filed the report after the initial examination of the role of Sreelakshmi and Shiny, another early suspect. Shiny’s house was searched and electronic devices were seized, while Sreelakshmi’s mobile phone was confiscated, an officer involved in that investigation told TNIE.

Sreelakshmi’s role was also thoroughly examined. As part of the effort, she was interrogated in detail and her mobile phone subjected to forensic analysis. Her name was dropped after it was found that she was only an acquaintance of Suni, the officer added.

Substantiating the assertion, Byju Paulose, DySP of the crime branch and investigating officer of the special investigation team (SIT), said the initial probe team examined all aspects and placed the related details, along with supporting evidence, before the court.

“The then investigating officer removed Sreelakshmi from the case after finding that she was neither relevant nor involved. The team seized both her and Suni’s mobile phones and produced all related materials, including their chats and data. How could I reopen the same issue after taking charge as the investigating officer?” Byju asked. He reiterated that the case is among the few in India where an extensive volume of digital evidence was produced.