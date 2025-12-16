Kerala defies Centre, orders screening of all films at IFFK despite clearance denial

Prior to that, Resul Pookutty, chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, which is organising the festival, said "an unprecedented decision" has been taken to show all the curated films, including those awaiting approval from the External Affairs Ministry (MEA).

"This is a very unprecedented situation. In such unprecedented situations and times, unprecedented decisions have to be taken. We, as the stakeholders who are running the festival and the Kerala government, have to look at it as an opportunity to defend the freedom of expression -- a constitutional right guaranteed to all the artists and citizens of the country.

"We are going to take an unprecedented decision towards upholding our right to freedom of expression under the Constitution," he said in a video message.

Giving details of what happened, he said that it came as a "shock" when a lot of the movies curated for the festival were denied permission for screening on the grounds that they were submitted late for clearance.

Pookutty claimed that films were submitted for clearance as per the timelines followed in the past.

He said that usually films are submitted for clearance once the filmmakers get political clearance and apply for a visa.

"However, this time, the Indian government insisted that all filmmakers have to come through a conference visa and not the general visa. We had to follow that strictly. So, it was a shocker when they denied clearance to a lot of films.

"We then reached out to the minister concerned and the bureaucracy and we were able to convince them of the seriousness of the issue and they cleared the first 100 films and then another batch. So, the films were being cleared in batches," he said.

But, by the time the festival commenced, the IFFK was told that 19 films were held back for MEA clearance.

"I do not know why films curated for the festival have to be referred to the MEA as the movies are being shown to an informed audience of filmmakers, students, critics and selected delegates and not the public at large," he said.