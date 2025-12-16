Kerala Judicial Officers Assn moves HC against persons allegedly defaming judge

KOCHI: The Kerala Judicial Officers Association has approached the High Court seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against persons allegedly defaming Judge Honey M Varghese, who pronounced the verdict in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.

In its memorandum, the association stated that certain media houses and individuals with vested interests began disseminating baseless allegations after the judgment was delivered.

It alleged that defamatory content was deliberately live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, making baseless and scandalous allegations against a sitting judicial officer, including a false charge that the judgment was prepared in consultation with the accused.

According to the association, the materials uploaded on social media were intended to erode public confidence in the judiciary by scandalising a judge in the eyes of the public and amount to criminal contempt of court under Section 2(c) of the Contempt of Courts Act.