More parties will join front by next polls, says UDF leader VD Satheesan

KOTTAYAM: Asserting that the UDF’s base would be expanded ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said more parties will join the coalition soon.

Speaking to reporters in Kottayam on Monday, he said, “Currently, the UDF is not holding any discussions with anyone. However, the UDF’s base will be expanded ahead of the assembly elections in many ways. It may include parties from both LDF and NDA, as well as those not affiliated with either. Let’s maintain some suspense for now.”

Satheesan highlighted that the UDF was not just a front for a few political parties, but a broad political platform that gives new dimensions to front politics beyond that. “The UDF achieved great success, including in the by-elections, because it has a strong political platform. UDF is a broad platform that encompasses diverse sections of society and opinion leaders, beyond merely being a coalition of various political parties,” he said.

“The UDF does not think that everything is over just because it has won the local body elections. We have to work harder than this to reach the number of seats we want in the assembly elections,” he said.

The leader of opposition also mentioned that the UDF leadership will oversee the procedures for appointing chairpersons of local bodies.

“Decisions at the district level will be made by the district leadership, guided by criteria provided by the state leadership. The KPCC will decide these matters in the Congress, with criteria to be issued promptly,” he said. He added that the procedure will be completed in the presence of observers appointed by the KPCC and DCC.