Sabarimala gold theft case: Two remanded in SIT custody

Police escort Murari Babu, a Travancore Devaswom Board employee accused in the alleged Sabarimala gold theft case, from the court.(File Photo)
KOLLAM: The first and second accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, Unnikrishnan Potti and Murari Babu, respectively, have been remanded in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for two days by the Kollam Vigilance Court. They will be taken to Thiruvananthapuram for detailed questioning.

Murari Babu was remanded in the dwarapalaka case, while Unnikrishnan Potty was remanded in the case registered in connection with the missing gold from the door frame of the sanctum sanctorum.

The order was issued by Vigilance Court Judge Dr C S Mohit after considering the prosecution’s request for custody based on newly collected evidence.

