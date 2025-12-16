Situation favourable for broadening of UDF base in Kerala, says IUML state president

KOZHIKODE: IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has said the situation is favourable for a broadening of the UDF base ahead of next year’s assembly elections.

Addressing reporters in Kozhikode on Monday, he said the LDF has some disgruntled parties which are expected to come to the UDF fold, adding that these ‘like-minded parties’ should be accommodated after discussing with UDF’s other constituents.

He did not give a direct answer to the question whether the Welfare Party will be inducted into the UDF. “We are not speaking about a specific party,” said IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty.

He said UDF’s political base is strong and it should be further strengthened by the induction of more parties. “That will make the next assembly elections a zero-risk affair for the front,” he said.