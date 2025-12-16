U-19 women’s cricket match: Kerala bowlers shine in second win

KOCHI: Kerala trounced Saurashtra by 95 runs to register their second group-stage victory in the under-19 women’s national 50-over cricket championship. Batting first at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Mumbai, Kerala put on 186 runs in 46.3 overs. In reply, Saurashtra were bowled out for 91 in 34.5 overs.

Sradha Sumesh (55 off 47 balls) was instrumental in Kerala posting a competitive total. Her innings was studded with four boundaries and three maximums. Earlier, opener Sreya P Siju (44 off 59) and Aryananda N S (24 off 68) put on a 60-run partnership to help steady Kerala’s innings. Among the batters who followed, however, only Ashima Antony and captain Isabel reached double-digits.

Dhruvi Bhatasana was the pick of the Saurashtra bowlers, taking three wickets. Avani Chavda and Jadeja Harshitaba, also, chipped in, taking two each.

“Sradha has been a consistent performer this tournament. She is determined to keep this momentum going in the upcoming matches,” Arun N B, the team coach, told TNIE. “Save for Sradha, the rest struggled with the bat. However, we were terrific with the ball,” he said.

Saurashtra lost their opener Angel off the very first ball — to a brilliant delivery by Isabel, who also dismissed in-form Veda Amrutiya for a duck, and contributed in the field to run out Bhindi K. However, with figures of 3 for 19, Niya Nazneen was the pick of Kerala’s bowlers. Her spell of nine overs included three maidens.