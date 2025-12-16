U-19 women’s cricket match: Kerala bowlers shine in second win

KOCHI: Kerala trounced Saurashtra by 95 runs to register their second group-stage victory in the under-19 women’s national 50-over cricket championship. Batting first at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Mumbai, Kerala put on 186 runs in 46.3 overs. In reply, Saurashtra were bowled out for 91 in 34.5 overs.
Sradha Sumesh (55 off 47 balls) was instrumental in Kerala posting a competitive total. Her innings was studded with four boundaries and three maximums. Earlier, opener Sreya P Siju (44 off 59) and Aryananda N S (24 off 68) put on a 60-run partnership to help steady Kerala’s innings. Among the batters who followed, however, only Ashima Antony and captain Isabel reached double-digits.
Dhruvi Bhatasana was the pick of the Saurashtra bowlers, taking three wickets. Avani Chavda and Jadeja Harshitaba, also, chipped in, taking two each.
“Sradha has been a consistent performer this tournament. She is determined to keep this momentum going in the upcoming matches,” Arun N B, the team coach, told TNIE. “Save for Sradha, the rest struggled with the bat. However, we were terrific with the ball,” he said.
Saurashtra lost their opener Angel off the very first ball — to a brilliant delivery by Isabel, who also dismissed in-form Veda Amrutiya for a duck, and contributed in the field to run out Bhindi K. However, with figures of 3 for 19, Niya Nazneen was the pick of Kerala’s bowlers. Her spell of nine overs included three maidens.
Anushka C V also shone with the cherry, taking two wickets and giving away just two runs in her six overs. With one each, Manasvi and Aksa A R were the other wicket takers. For Saurashtra, only Krishas put up any resistance (29 off 70).
Kerala’s victory came on the back of a record-breaking performance in their opener against Nagaland — which they won by 316 runs. The victory margin was the highest in the tournament’s history.
Kerala scored 377 for 7 in 50 overs. In reply, Nagaland could only manage 61 runs. Sradha was the star, scoring a century.
With two wins, Kerala sits atop the group table. “However, the upcoming fixtures against Bengal and Haryana will determine if we will qualify for the next round,” Arun added.