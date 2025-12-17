Actor assault case: Survivor meets Kerala CM; govt to appeal verdict

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four days after the verdict in the actor assault case, the survivor met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence at Cliff House on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the CM is learnt to have assured her of the government’s support, stating that the people of Kerala stand with her.

He also said the government would file an appeal at the earliest against the trial court’s verdict.

He also made it clear that the government would take appropriate action in connection with the video released by second accused Martin.

Prosecutors have already initiated steps to move an appeal against the trial court’s verdict, it is learnt.