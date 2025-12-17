Change in employment guarantee scheme to impose Rs 2K crore additional burden on Kerala: Minister K N Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal has stated that the recent changes introduced by the Central Government in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will impose an additional financial burden of Rs 1600–2000 crore annually on the state.

Currently, the Centre bears 90 per cent of the scheme’s expenditure. With the contribution reduced to 60 per cent, the state will be forced to shoulder a significantly higher share. Last year, the Centre provided Rs 4838 crore for the scheme.

Kerala, he noted, has been performing exceptionally well in implementing MGNREGS.

Speaking while presiding over the 9th I S Gulati Memorial Lecture, the Minister emphasised that frequent policy changes by the Centre in the financial domain make it difficult for states like Kerala to move forward. He described such measures as creating severe crises for the state.