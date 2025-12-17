‘Claims of Left decline in Kollam baseless’: CPM district acting secretary

KOLLAM: CPM district acting secretary S Jayamohan on Monday said that attempts to extrapolate local body election results to assembly constituencies were misleading and politically motivated.

He alleged that such calculations were being deliberately circulated to demoralise party workers who continue to stand firmly with the LDF in the district.

Jayamohan said the LDF currently holds a clear lead in 8 of the 11 assembly constituencies in the district and has secured overall 66,652 more votes than the UDF.

“Despite openly aligning with the Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI, and covertly contesting alongside the BJP, the UDF has failed to create any significant dent in the LDF’s vote base,” he said.