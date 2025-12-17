‘Claims of Left decline in Kollam baseless’: CPM district acting secretary

KOLLAM: CPM district acting secretary S Jayamohan on Monday said that attempts to extrapolate local body election results to assembly constituencies were misleading and politically motivated.
He alleged that such calculations were being deliberately circulated to demoralise party workers who continue to stand firmly with the LDF in the district.
Jayamohan said the LDF currently holds a clear lead in 8 of the 11 assembly constituencies in the district and has secured overall 66,652 more votes than the UDF.
“Despite openly aligning with the Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI, and covertly contesting alongside the BJP, the UDF has failed to create any significant dent in the LDF’s vote base,” he said.
He further said that voters in the district had rejected what he described as a misleading campaign jointly propagated by UDF and BJP.
“Democratic-minded and politically aware voters stood with the LDF and did not fall for these narratives,” Jayamohan said.
According to figures released by the party, LDF secured 37.56% of votes in the corporation, 44.42% in the four municipalities and 41.13% in the district panchayat. Jayamohan highlighted that the LDF also maintained a decisive lead in both votes and seats at the village and block panchayat levels.
Dismissing claims that the Left had suffered a collapse in the district as baseless and unsupported by data, he alleged, “Some centres are selectively presenting unverified figures to create a false impression.”