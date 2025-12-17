High command to call shots as Congress gears up for Kerala Assembly election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing a chance to come back to power in Kerala, the Congress high command is set to play a more decisive role in the party’s state unit in the run-up to the 2026 assembly election.

Following its unprecedented, direct intervention in the recently concluded local body elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is expected to exercise a strong say in key aspects of the assembly polls.

Sources said the high command would play an active role in framing strict criteria for candidate selection, overseeing campaign strategies and directly monitoring the disbursal of election funds to candidates. According to them, the approach is aimed at addressing long-standing organisational weakness and internal factionalism in the state Congress.

“This was the first time in the history of Congress that the AICC scrutinised a local body election in any state,” AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal told TNIE. “Usually, it is the assembly and parliament elections that receive our attention. We have never paid such close attention to an election before. We will continue with this format,” he said.

Aware of the LDF’s organisational advantage and the internal rift within the state Congress, the high command had charted a work plan as early as 2024. During LSG polls, the involvement of AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi, and Venugopal ranged from coordinating voter enrolment drives to intervening in local disputes and resolving organisational issues across districts.