Kerala BJP ‘almost settled’ on Sreelekha as Thiruvananthapuram mayor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is likely to hold crucial discussions with the party’s central leadership in New Delhi on Wednesday or Thursday to finalise the BJP’s mayoral candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Sources said the state leadership has almost settled on R Sreelekha for the post, with the final call to be taken after consultations with the central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party insiders said projecting Sreelekha as the mayoral face would give a political boost to the BJP and strengthen its push to bring women to leadership positions.

While the move earlier posed a challenge since senior leader V V Rajesh would be unable to become deputy mayor as the post is reserved for a woman councillor, sources said the party now sees it as an opportunity to place two women at the helm of the corporation and project it as a model of ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power).

If the central leadership gives the green signal, the BJP is expected to announce its mayoral candidate in the coming days. Alongside the decision on the mayor, the leadership is also likely to conduct a detailed review of the party’s setbacks in Thrissur and other regions.