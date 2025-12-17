Kerala govt, Governor reach consensus; Saji Gopinath, Ciza Thomas appointed VCs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After months-long standoff, Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have finally reached a consensus on the appointment of vice chancellors (VC) to two universities.

The governor’s secretariat on Tuesday issued orders appointing Ciza Thomas as VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Saji Gopinath as VC of Digital University Kerala (DUK). Ciza Thomas and Saji Gopinath were the candidates preferred by the governor and the state government, respectively. The consensus comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s latest directive to the Dhulia committee to select VCs on its own.

Following the governor-government standoff, the Supreme Court had constituted search-cum-selection committees headed by Justice (Rtd) Sudhanshu Dhulia to shortlist VC candidates.

As per the court’s directive, the panel was to shortlist four or five names for each university. The CM was asked to recommend the shortlisted names in the order of his preference. However, the governor did not accept the names recommended by the CM — C Sathish Kumar for KTU and Saji Gopinath for DUK.