Kerala police book unknown persons over Ayyappa parody song 'pottiye' circulated during polls

The cyber crime wing of the Kerala Police has registered a case against unknown persons over a parody song titled Pottiye Kettiye that circulated during the recent local body elections in the state and allegedly hurt religious sentiments, PTI reported.

The parody, based on a popular devotional song dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, makes references to the Sabarimala gold loss case and the alleged role of prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty.

According to PTI, the complaint was received on Tuesday by State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar, who forwarded it to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) H Venkatesh for necessary action. The matter was subsequently referred to the cyber crime police station in Thiruvananthapuram, which registered an FIR under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown persons.

“Who all are to be booked in the case will be determined during the course of the investigation,” a cyber crime officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The complaint was filed by an office-bearer of Thiruvabharanapatha Samrakshana Samiti, a religious organisation based in Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district. The parody, which was allegedly used by the UDF and the BJP during their election campaigns, has also triggered a political controversy.

PTI reported that the ruling CPI(M) is considering filing a complaint with election authorities. LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said action should be taken if the song had hurt religious sentiments.