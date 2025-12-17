LDF to review local body poll results in January

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF, at its first meeting after the local body elections, on Tuesday, decided to take up a detailed discussion on the poll outcome in the first week of January.

At the meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan did not comment on the election results, leaving the matter to LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan.

He told the leaders that the issue would be taken up after the constituent parties complete their organisational reviews.

CPM has decided to convene its state secretariat on December 27 and state committee meetings on December 28 and 29. CPI will hold its state executive on December 29, followed by state council on December 30.