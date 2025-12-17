Lost in time, ‘Dracula’ returns to Kerala after half a century

KOCHI: After decades in the shadows, the Malayalam translation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula — first published in 1975 — will return to print in January 2026. For publisher Rayan Pushpanath, the rediscovery of the long-lost book felt less like routine archival work and more like cracking a cold case.

Written by his grandfather, legendary Malayalam crime and horror writer Kottayam Pushpanath, the translation had virtually vanished from circulation. No major library had a copy. Collectors drew blanks.

Even detailed bibliographies listed the book, but none could produce it. Yet this missing volume was no ordinary translation. It was the spark that opened the door to gothic horror for generations of Malayali readers — and quietly reshaped popular fiction in the state.

Printed in 1975, Dracula arrived in Kerala at a time when Malayalam popular literature was dominated by social novels, family sagas and romantic melodrama.

“For readers who had never encountered a full-fledged gothic horror novel, it was a revelation. Fear, mood and the supernatural suddenly became part of mainstream reading,” recalls Rayan.

Pushpanath’s engagement with Dracula did not end with translation. The book became the foundation for what can now be described as the Malayalam “Dracula universe”.

Over the years, he wrote nearly 10 interconnected novels, including Dracula Asiayil, Draculayude Makal, Dracula Unarunnu, Dracula Brazilil and Dracula Kotta. In these works, the vampire count was uprooted from Victorian England and placed in Indian and global settings, encountering local folklore, belief systems and anxieties. Long before people spoke about cinematic universes or franchise storytelling, my grandfather was doing it through novels,” says Rayan.