Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT arrests former administrative officer S Sreekumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team has former Sabarimala administrative officer S Sreekumar in connection with theft of gold-plated sheets from the dwarapalaka idols.

Sreekumar, who was the administrative officer when the alleged offence took place, was arrested after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the High Court.

Following that, the SIT summoned him to the office and registered his arrest.

This is the seventh arrest in the case. After TDB's former chief K Padmakumar, was arrested, there was an allegation that the police had slowed down the probe in the wake of the local body polls.

Sreekumar will be produced before the Kollam Vigilance court.