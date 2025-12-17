Vizhinjam Port expansion phase 2 from mid-January

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase of expansion at the Vizhinjam International Port will begin in the second week of January, Ports Minister V N Vasavan announced after a review meeting on Tuesday. He said the exact date would be finalised after consultations with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Adani Group.

Preparations for the upcoming phases of construction have already been completed.

The Rs 10,000-crore investment by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) will significantly enhance the port’s infrastructure. The existing 800-m berth will be extended by 1,200 m to create a 2,000-m berth, enabling multiple ultra-large vessels to load and unload simultaneously.

The 2.96-km breakwater will be lengthened by 920 m , taking its total stretch beyond 3.9 km. According to the revised contract, the phases II-IV must be completed by 2028, advancing the timeline from the original 2045 deadline.

The minister also announced that the temporary approach road has been completed and will be inaugurated in January, opening the way for road-based cargo transport. Vizhinjam recently received Inland Container Port/Depot (ICP) status, alongside ports in Gujarat and Kolkata, which will pave the way for new tourism facilities in collaboration with the tourism department.