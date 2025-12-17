Will remain with LDF: Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid speculations of Kerala Congress (M) considering options to quit the LDF in the wake of the front’s poor performance in the local body polls, party chairman Jose K Mani made it categorically clear that the party will continue with the LDF.

Speaking to the media here, he also rejected reports of his party’s poor performance in the polls.

“The KC(M) has just one stance. We shall remain with the Left front,” he said.

He also rejected reports about KC(M)’s performance. “Last time we won in ten seats in Pala municipality. This time too we won an equal number of seats. We are still the single largest party there. In Pala assembly constituency, LDF got a lead of 2198 votes. In Thodupuzha municipality, the Joseph group won only in two seats. Not even once has the Joseph group got a municipal chairman post. But KC(M) got chairmanship thrice,” Jose K Mani said.

Referring to the recent poll verdicts, Jose Mani said the party hasn’t lost its strength, and was able to maintain political status quo.