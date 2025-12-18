173 cases per lakh: Kerala’s cancer burden highest in South

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s alarming. Kerala has witnessed a steep rise in cancer cases over the past decade, with annual incidence climbing by 54%, from 39,672 cases in 2015 to 61,175 in 2024.

More worryingly, the state’s per capita cancer incidence—cases per 1 lakh population—rose to 173 in 2024 from 114 a decade ago, according to figures from the ICMR-National Cancer Registry Programme. The data was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Health Minister J P Nadda in response to a question from DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

The surge in Kerala’s cancer cases was particularly pronounced after 2018, with a sharp jump recorded in 2019 followed by a steady increase of about 1,000 cases in subsequent years, the figures revealed.

Experts felt the number reflected both a genuine rise in disease burden and improved detection through expanded national screening programmes and strengthened healthcare delivery.

Among southern states, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported a higher annual caseload, but were behind Kerala in per capita cancer incidence.

With a population of about 3.5 crore, Kerala’s incidence of 173 cases per 1 lakh people in 2024 was significantly higher than Tamil Nadu (137), Karnataka (139) and Andhra Pradesh (144).