173 cases per lakh: Kerala’s cancer burden highest in South

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s alarming. Kerala has witnessed a steep rise in cancer cases over the past decade, with annual incidence climbing by 54%, from 39,672 cases in 2015 to 61,175 in 2024.
More worryingly, the state’s per capita cancer incidence—cases per 1 lakh population—rose to 173 in 2024 from 114 a decade ago, according to figures from the ICMR-National Cancer Registry Programme. The data was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Health Minister J P Nadda in response to a question from DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.
The surge in Kerala’s cancer cases was particularly pronounced after 2018, with a sharp jump recorded in 2019 followed by a steady increase of about 1,000 cases in subsequent years, the figures revealed.
Experts felt the number reflected both a genuine rise in disease burden and improved detection through expanded national screening programmes and strengthened healthcare delivery.
Among southern states, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported a higher annual caseload, but were behind Kerala in per capita cancer incidence.
With a population of about 3.5 crore, Kerala’s incidence of 173 cases per 1 lakh people in 2024 was significantly higher than Tamil Nadu (137), Karnataka (139) and Andhra Pradesh (144).
State faces one of the highest cancer burdens in South India
Health experts warned that Kerala now faces one of the highest cancer burdens in South India, making prevention and early detection a public health priority.
“The proportion of elderly population is increasing and is expected to reach 30% by 2050 from the current 20%. Non-communicable diseases are on the rise. Lifestyle factors such as physical inactivity and unhealthy food habits contribute to the risk,” said Dr Althaf A, epidemiologist and professor at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.
He said the rise in cases may also reflect the expansion of diagnostic facilities and cancer hospitals in both public and private sectors.