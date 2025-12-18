Air India Express flight makes precautionary landing at Kochi after tyre bursts

KOCHI: An Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Calicut, arrying 160 passengers and crew, made an emergency landing at Kochi airport on Thursday morning after it was diverted following a technical snag.

Air India Express flight IX 398 touched down safely at CIAL at 09.07 am under "Full Emergency" conditions.

Upon receiving the diversion request, CIAL’s emergency response teams, including the Airport Fire & Rescue Services, medical units, and security personnel, were fully activated and positioned along the runway as a precautionary measure, an airport spokesperson said.

A post-landing inspection by technical teams confirmed that both tyres on the right-side landing gear had burst. Despite the mechanical failure, no injuries were reported among the 160 passengers or the crew. The aircraft was safely taxied off the runway, which was subsequently inspected for debris and released for normal flight operations shortly thereafter.

“Our Jeddah-Kozhikode flight was diverted to Kochi and made a precautionary landing due to suspected damage to the aircraft’s tyre, likely caused by a foreign object on the runway at Jeddah airport. We regret the inconvenience caused and reiterate that safety remains our highest priority in every aspect of our operations," said an Air India spokesperson.

The airline has initiated the baggage reconciliation process for all guests. Once finalised, the passengers will be transported to Calicut by road.

"CIAL remains committed to maintaining the highest safety standards and extends its gratitude to the emergency teams for their swift and professional coordination," CIAL spokesperson added.