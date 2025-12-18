Ambujakshi gears up to don garb of unique woman theyyam for 10th time

KANNUR: Sixty-two-year-old Ambujakshi M V is preparing for a rare and deeply significant ritual -- perform the Devakkoothu Theyyam. It is the only theyyam performed by women.
In keeping with tradition, Ambujakashi -- a resident of Vengara in Pazhayangadi -- will perform the theyyam after completing a rigorous 41-day period of fasting and spiritual discipline. This is considered essential to attain the purity and devotion required to perform the Devakkoothu Theyyam, which holds a special place in the region’s ritual heritage.
The sacred performance is scheduled to take place at the Thekkumbadu Koolom Thazhekkavu Bhagavathy Temple in Cherukunnu, Kannur district, on December 20, drawing attention for its uniqueness and cultural importance.
“I’m preparing to perform the Theyyam for the 10th time. The occasion is especially meaningful, as Devakkoothu Theyyam is the only theyyam performed by women,” Ambujakshi tells TNIE.
Sharing her journey towards performing Devakkoothu Theyyam, Ambujakshi described how the tradition was passed on to her within the family. Originally from Kannur’s Kappad, she came to Vengara after marriage. Before Ambujakshi took it up, the ritual was performed by the wife of her father-in-law’s younger brother.
When she was no longer able to continue with it, she trained Ambujakshi in the art and rituals of the performance, with her husband, Kannan, and family lending strong support. “Life feels very different now, as many people recognise me for performing theyyam,” she says.
“Earlier, performing the ritual was simply part of my everyday life and attracted little attention. Today, however, I’m widely known for my theyyam performances and recognised as a woman who performs this rare and traditional ritual.”
As part of the theyyam ritual, after observing the 41-day period of fasting at home, she stays at the ‘kavu’ -- sacred grove -- for three days before the performance. Earlier, the Devakkoothu Theyyam was performed once every two years, but from 2019, the ritual has been performed every year.