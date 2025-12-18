Ambujakshi gears up to don garb of unique woman theyyam for 10th time

KANNUR: Sixty-two-year-old Ambujakshi M V is preparing for a rare and deeply significant ritual -- perform the Devakkoothu Theyyam. It is the only theyyam performed by women.

In keeping with tradition, Ambujakashi -- a resident of Vengara in Pazhayangadi -- will perform the theyyam after completing a rigorous 41-day period of fasting and spiritual discipline. This is considered essential to attain the purity and devotion required to perform the Devakkoothu Theyyam, which holds a special place in the region’s ritual heritage.

The sacred performance is scheduled to take place at the Thekkumbadu Koolom Thazhekkavu Bhagavathy Temple in Cherukunnu, Kannur district, on December 20, drawing attention for its uniqueness and cultural importance.

“I’m preparing to perform the Theyyam for the 10th time. The occasion is especially meaningful, as Devakkoothu Theyyam is the only theyyam performed by women,” Ambujakshi tells TNIE.

Sharing her journey towards performing Devakkoothu Theyyam, Ambujakshi described how the tradition was passed on to her within the family. Originally from Kannur’s Kappad, she came to Vengara after marriage. Before Ambujakshi took it up, the ritual was performed by the wife of her father-in-law’s younger brother.