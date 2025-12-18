Bhajan Banger

Music streams from the speakers in a vast room brimming with zesty souls. The crowd seemingly transported to a world cut away from the one outside.



There is adrenaline josh as they clap hands and sing in unison. There is positivity when the peace of music caresses hearts. The outpourings may seem weird to some and pure joy to others.



The gathering is a blend of ages — the old, the middle-aged and a whole lot of youth — as though time barriers have melted away in waves of music.



The presence of youth may suggest a wild party. But it is positive and peppy, sans headbanging or theatrics. No EDM, no rock, no big names wielding powerhouse instruments — just soothing music. The Nandagovindam group is at play in one of their now-famous ‘Bhajan Connect’ programmes.