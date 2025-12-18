Kochi-based SFO Technologies bags key Rafale radar subsystem contract under Thales’ Make in India push

KOCHI: In a significant boost to India’s defence manufacturing ambitions, Kochi-based SFO Technologies has secured a high-value contract from Thales for the production of complex wired structures for the RBE2 AESA Radar fitted on Indian Rafale fighter aircraft.



The contract, which pertains specifically to the manufacture of advanced wired structures, marks an important milestone in Thales’ Make in India roadmap for the localisation of critical Rafale sub-systems. The order follows India’s recent procurement of 26 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy and reinforces the growing role of Indian companies in global defence supply chains.



Noida-based Thales said the agreement reflects its long-standing partnership with SFO Technologies across multiple defence and aerospace programmes, and its commitment to building indigenous capabilities in India. The scope of work under the partnership spans precision machining, assembly and wiring, electronics and microelectronics, and complex system integration—areas where SFO has developed strong expertise over the past three decades.



“This partnership with SFO Technologies reflects our steadfast commitment to the Make in India initiative,” said Philippe Knoche, senior executive vice president (operations and performance), Thales. “Through decades of strong local collaborations, we have consistently invested in building indigenous capabilities and fostering world-class expertise within the Indian ecosystem.”



N Jehangir, chairman and managing director of SFO Technologies, said the company was proud to contribute to the Rafale programme in India. “We are honoured by Thales’ continued trust. Deploying new expertise in the Indian ecosystem while contributing to Rafale equipment production is a matter of pride for us. Quality and punctuality will remain our top priorities,” he said.



Industry sources noted that several reports had incorrectly described the agreement as a radar contract. Clarifying the scope, the companies said the order is strictly limited to the wired structures of the RBE2 radar, a technically demanding sub-system that plays a vital role in the radar’s performance.



Headquartered in Kochi, SFO Technologies—part of the NeST Group—operates 22 factories worldwide and employs over 8,000 people, supplying mission-critical systems to the defence, aerospace, space and healthcare sectors. For Kerala’s technology and manufacturing ecosystem, the contract underscores Kochi’s growing footprint in high-end defence production aligned with India’s self-reliance goals.