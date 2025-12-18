Revised timeline for NH-66 in Kerala pegs completion by mid-2026

KOCHI: The long-drawn-out widening of NH 66 in Kerala is now targeted for a phased completion between March and August 2026, with most major stretches unlikely to be ready before the upcoming assembly elections. Revised timelines released by the Ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) indicate that the bulk of the work will be completed only by the middle of next year.

In a written reply to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on December 11, the ministry said work is under way on 16 stretches of NH 66 in Kerala, covering a total length of 422.8 km. The revised completion dates were fixed after reviewing physical progress and delays across packages.

The project has been under intense scrutiny following a series of collapses and structural failures on under-construction stretches, raising concerns about construction quality and public safety.

In early December, a section of the highway and an adjoining service road caved in near Mylakkadu in Chathannur, close to Kottiyam in Kollam district. Earlier, on May 19, a portion of NH 66 collapsed near Kooriyad in Malappuram district, with a retaining wall giving way and debris falling onto a service road built over reclaimed paddy land.

Responding to a question by MP Adoor Prakash on the safety of road users during and after construction, the ministry said an expert committee has been appointed to examine vulnerable slopes and embankments along the NH-66 corridor in Kerala. Based on the committee’s recommendations, remedial measures are being carried out alongside ongoing work.

The ministry also said penal action has been initiated against defaulting contractors and consultants, and that technical and safety audits will be conducted at identified vulnerable locations as required.