Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 210 crore in ongoing pilgrimage season

PATHANAMTHITTA: The total revenue generated during the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season has reached Rs 210 crore, said Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar on Wednesday. Of this, Rs 106 crore was earned from the sale of ‘aravana’. Compared to previous years, there has been a significant increase in revenue, he noted.

Speaking to reporters at the Devaswom Guest House conference hall, Jayakumar said the pilgrimage season had progressed smoothly without major issues. Devotees as well as the media have largely described the experience as satisfactory, he added.

As the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, which began on November 16, completes one month, the total number of devotees who have had darshan of Lord Ayyappa reached nearly 28 lakh on Wednesday. The number of pilgrims arriving through forest trekking routes has also increased this season, with a total of 46,690 devotees reaching Sannidhanam via the Azhuthakkadavu-Pampa route, while 74,473 pilgrims arriving through the Sathram route. Overall, 25,60,297 devotees reached Sabarimala from Pampa. Around 4,000 pilgrims reach the hill shrine daily through the Sathram forest path.

Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing with the police and forest department to regulate this flow, including the introduction of special passes for those arriving via the Erumeli-Azhutha forest path.

In response to complaints that advance deposits paid for accommodation were not being refunded, the TDB has decided to open a special refund counter at the accommodation office from Thursday. Many pilgrims were unable to collect their refunds earlier due to the heavy rush at counters.