With KLOO app to go live on Dec 23, only 190 of 1,298 ‘Take a Break’ toilets meet basic standards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A comprehensive survey by the Suchitwa Mission has revealed serious deficiencies in Kerala’s flagship Take a Break toilet complexes, with only 190 out of nearly 1,298 facilities managing to secure even a single-star rating. Alarmingly, 46 Take a Break complexes were found to be completely non-functional, raising concerns over maintenance lapses and the sustainability of the initiative that was envisioned as a model for clean, accessible public toilets along highways and major transit points.

The survey was launched as part of the KLOO app initiative to give hygiene ratings for existing public toilets.

“We surveyed the Take a Break facilities and only around 190 could meet the scoring criteria. The primary objective of this initiative is to make available clean and hygienic toilets along key transport corridors across the state. A large majority of the public toilets have failed miserably to meet the criteria set by us owing to qualitative issues,” said executive director U V Jose, Suchitwa Mission. He said that the survey results will help improve the conditions of public toilets.

“A large majority of public toilets are not strategically located and qualitative issues owing to poor operation and maintenance are a major challenge. Our survey results will help the local body upgrade the existing public toilets and meet the criteria,” he added.

The scoring criteria comprised 67 key parameters, and the toilets, public or private, need to obtain at least 40 marks for getting at least one star rating.