Anti-govt sentiments aided UDF, led to drop in NDA vote share, feels BJP

KOCHI: A 2% fall in the NDA vote share in the local body polls, despite year long preparations at the grassroots, has shocked the state BJP leadership. A senior leader said the party has decided to conduct a detailed evaluation of the fall in share particularly in party strongholds. As per a preliminary analysis, the party feels strong anti-government sentiments, triggered by Sabarimala gold theft and Muslim vote consolidation turned the tide in favour of the UDF.

“The verdict was against the LDF government. When the sole aim is to defeat the ruling dispensation, people consider the winnability factor and it created a situation favourable for UDF. In Central Travancore, NDA made gains in local bodies where we have strong support. There has been a positive change in the approach of Hindu voters and BJP is no longer untouchable for Syrian Christian community. The only setback was in Thrissur where we failed to retain a major share of Christian votes. We are studying the causes for decline in vote share,” said a senior BJP leader.

The NDA got a vote share of 16.4% in district panchayats, 1% higher than the 2020 elections. However, it is 3.5% lower than the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Senior leaders said the vote share in urban areas has grown to 20% while in grama panchayats it has fallen to 16-18%.

According to the party, the decline in vote share was a temporary factor as voters in South Kerala considered only winnability to register their protest against Sabarimala gold theft.