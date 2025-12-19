Centre again slashes Kerala’s borrowing limit

KOCHI: Dealing a heavy blow to the Kerala government’s ambitious plans to fast-track infrastructure and development projects ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Centre has sharply reduced the state’s borrowing limit.

The Union finance ministry has informed the state that its borrowing limit for January–March period has been reduced by Rs 5,944 crore from the initially approved Rs 12,515 crore, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Thursday.

The state is now left with a mere Rs 5,672 crore to sustain its operations for the next three months. Effectively, the state’s monthly borrowing capacity has been throttled to approximately Rs 2,200 crore—a figure far below its actual requirements, he said.

“We have managed to tide over the crisis in the last four-and-half years despite the financial burdens imposed on us by the Centre. The latest development comes even as the state’s annual average financial expenditure is nearing Rs 2 lakh crore in the current fiscal... However, there is an overall reduction of Rs 1,25,000 crore in borrowing in the last five years due to the Centre’s restrictions.

The Centre is squeezing the state’s financial resources which is hitting the state’s overall development majorly,” Balagopal said.

Centre backtracking on its responsibilities: Min

The Centre earlier justified the financial tightening by factoring in off-budget borrowings made by KIIFB and Social Security Pensions Ltd into the state’s overall debt ceiling. This “netting out” policy implemented last year had also drawn sharp criticism from the state leadership.

“The Centre is backtracking on its responsibilities under the Centre-state relationship one by one,” Balagopal said. It started with the introduction of the GST reform, and the latest rate rationalisation with regard to GST is between 8 and 9%.