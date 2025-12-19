Kerala court grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Sandeep Warrier in rape survivor identity case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The principal sessions court here has granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Sandeep Warrier, who was arraigned for allegedly revealing identify of the woman, who had filed a complaint of rape against Rahul Mamkootathil MLA.

Sandeep in his plea, had said that the case was politically motivated and he did not reveal the image of the victim nor her identity as alleged. The marriage picture of the victim was shared a year back on Facebook, which got engagement in recent days forcing it to appear on the newsfeed.

Mahila Congress leader Ranjitha Pulickal, who is the co-accused in the case, was also granted pre-arrest bail.

Lawyer Deepa Joseph, Deepa Mathew and Rahul Easwar are the other accused in the case.

The cyber police registered the case after the survivor filed a complaint alleging a cyber attack against her. She had also shared the URLs from which the comments and posts were made against her on cyber space. Rahul had to spend 16 days in jail after he was arrested in the case.