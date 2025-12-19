Left’s song and dance over ‘parody’ row has few takers in Kerala

KOCHI: Satire has long been part of Kerala’s political culture, with musical parody used as a key campaign tool across the spectrum. The recently concluded local body election was no exception.
Among the songs that went viral was ‘Pottiye Kettiye’, a take-off of a popular Ayyappa devotional that references the Sabarimala gold theft case. It drew little controversy until Wednesday evening, when the police cyber wing registered a case against its creators, alleging that it hurt religious sentiments.
The development followed a complaint filed by a member of the Thiruvabharana Patha Samrakshana Samithi (TPSS). Subsequently, the CPM also raised concerns and is reportedly considering petitioning election authorities, citing a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. “If the song hurt religious sentiments, action should be taken,” LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan told reporters in New Delhi.
Closer to home, CPM Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham alleged that the song was used in a manner that threatened dangerous polarisation. Opposition leaders, however, termed the move an attack on freedom of expression, pointing out that the CPM itself has used pastiche for political mobilisation in the past.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan recalled how the CPM had used a parody of the same devotional song 11 years ago to mock former chief minister K Karunakaran. “They were not concerned about religious sentiments then. The current concern is because the song refers to the alleged theft of Lord Ayyappa’s gold,” Satheesan stressed.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said songs cannot win elections. “Satire has been used to target political leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Narendra Modi, and even Pinarayi Vijayan. But it never influenced poll outcomes,” he said.
Double standards
As the matter gained gravity, Chief Minister Pinarayi’s 2022 defence of writer S Hareesh after his novel Meesha drew threats from right-wing groups surfaced on social media. “Creativity thrives only in a fearless atmosphere,” Pinarayi had then said. Many flagged the double standards on free expression by the self-styled progressive left government. Veteran journalist K P Sethunath said, “The left has always been opportunistic, and their politics is often short-sighted.”
Meanwhile, legal experts have questioned the police action. Supreme Court lawyer Abhilash M R said the case was “not sustainable under law”.
Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s section 299, a case for hurting religious sentiments can be registered only if there is intent to insult or wound religious beliefs. “However, if you look at the song, only two words refer to Sabarimala Ayyappa and Shasthav. The rest are factual issues regarding the gold heist, as heard uttered by politicians on stages and laymen in the streets and at homes,” Abhilash told TNIE.
“How is it that when the same is turned into song, there is suddenly scope for a criminal case? The semantics have remained unchanged” Essentially, this is “political talibanism”, Abhilash pointed out.
“Had it been the case that the song did indeed hurt religious sentiment, any talk of a case should have emerged two months ago, when it was released. Now, it seems the entire complaint and the proceedings thereafter are carefully orchestrated,” he added.
Sethunath echoed the view, especially now that the TPSS has distanced itself from the complainant. “Unlike the defence of Hareesh, or later, the support given to the staging of a controversial play based on a Nikos Kazantzakis book, the parody fiasco,” he said, “is baseless, and the left should ideally distance itself from it rather than make a song and dance of it.”
Creators unfazed
Meanwhile, the song’s creators are unfazed by the developments. Danish Padinjattumuri, the singer, was quoted by TV news channels as saying that the song had not offended devotees. He noted how pilgrims had played the song during their journey to Sabarimala.
Lyricist G P Kunhabdulla Chalappuram, speaking to TNIE from Qatar, dismissed the case. “This is a political distraction. The left does not want the song to circulate ahead of the assembly election,” he said.
POLICE TO SOFT-PEDAL PROBE ON CASE
T’Puram: Despite registering a case against parody song “Swarnam kattavar aarappa. sakhakkal aane Ayyappa” set to the familiar tune of an Ayyappa devotional song that was widely used by the opposition parties in the local body polls to take on the state government in the Sabarimala gold heist case, the police are unlikely to take any further legal action on the matter.
There were reports that the police would take down the song from social media platforms, but sources said so far the cops have not made any such moves. As the case became a subject of discussion, the police would soft-pedal its investigation so as not to ruffle any feathers further, sources added.
Thiruvananthapuram cyber police station is probing the case, which was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Prasad Kuzhikal, general secretary of the Thiruvabharanam Padha Samraksha Samithi, that it hurt the religious sentiments. The case was registered against the songwriter, singer, composer and producer.
VERIFY DETAILS OF COMPLAINT: CMO
Pathanamthitta: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has directed officials to examine a complaint seeking verification of the official recognition of the committee that filed a complaint against the parody song ‘Pottiye Kettiye’, alleging that it insulted religious sentiments by using the name of Lord Ayyappa.
The directive follows a complaint submitted by High Court advocate and social activist Advocate Kulathoor Jay Singh, which has been forwarded by the CMO to the Registration Inspector General for inquiry. The complaint seeks verification of the official status and registration of the Ranni Thiruvabharanapatha Samrakshana Samithi, whose general secretary is claimed to be Prasad Kuzhikkala, the person who filed the complainant against the song. Prasad Kuzhikkala had alleged that the parody song was intended to provoke communal disharmony.