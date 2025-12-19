Left’s song and dance over ‘parody’ row has few takers in Kerala

KOCHI: Satire has long been part of Kerala’s political culture, with musical parody used as a key campaign tool across the spectrum. The recently concluded local body election was no exception.

Among the songs that went viral was ‘Pottiye Kettiye’, a take-off of a popular Ayyappa devotional that references the Sabarimala gold theft case. It drew little controversy until Wednesday evening, when the police cyber wing registered a case against its creators, alleging that it hurt religious sentiments.

The development followed a complaint filed by a member of the Thiruvabharana Patha Samrakshana Samithi (TPSS). Subsequently, the CPM also raised concerns and is reportedly considering petitioning election authorities, citing a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. “If the song hurt religious sentiments, action should be taken,” LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan told reporters in New Delhi.

Closer to home, CPM Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham alleged that the song was used in a manner that threatened dangerous polarisation. Opposition leaders, however, termed the move an attack on freedom of expression, pointing out that the CPM itself has used pastiche for political mobilisation in the past.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan recalled how the CPM had used a parody of the same devotional song 11 years ago to mock former chief minister K Karunakaran. “They were not concerned about religious sentiments then. The current concern is because the song refers to the alleged theft of Lord Ayyappa’s gold,” Satheesan stressed.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said songs cannot win elections. “Satire has been used to target political leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Narendra Modi, and even Pinarayi Vijayan. But it never influenced poll outcomes,” he said.