Migrant worker lynched on suspicion of theft near Walayar in Kerala

PALAKKAD: In a suspected case of lynching, a 31-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh died after being brutally assaulted by a group of local residents near Walayar in Palakkad district, allegedly on suspicion of theft. The deceased is Ramnarayan Bhayar, 31, a native of Chhattisgarh, who was residing in Kanjikode.

Police said the incident occurred at Attappallam East on Wednesday (December 17) evening, when a group of persons allegedly attacked Bhayar with the intention of causing grievous harm. He suffered multiple injuries during the assault. Severely injured and in a critical condition, he was shifted in an ambulance to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Local residents claimed that the incident occurred around 3 pm, after the deceased allegedly entered multiple houses in the area in an attempt to commit burglary. They further stated that he was injured during an altercation and was later taken to hospital by the police around 4.30 pm.

Police have taken three persons into custody in connection with the incident and are questioning them to ascertain their role in the assault. Further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.