Migrant worker lynched to death in Kerala over false theft charge, autopsy reveals over 80 injuries

A 31-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh died after being brutally assaulted by a group of local residents near Walayar in Palakkad district, allegedly on suspicion of theft.
The deceased was identified as Ramnarayan Bhayar (31), a native of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, who had been residing in Kanjikode. Police said the incident occurred at Attappallam East on Wednesday (December 17) evening, when a group of persons allegedly attacked Bhayar with the intention of causing grievous harm. He sustained multiple injuries in the assault and was taken to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that night.
Local residents claimed the incident occurred around 3 pm after Bhayar allegedly entered multiple houses in the area in an attempt to commit burglary. They said he was injured during an altercation and was taken to hospital by the police around 4.30 pm.
Police on Friday said five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. The arrests were formally recorded late Thursday night and all the accused were booked for murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
Police initially stated that Bhayar hailed from Jharkhand, but later clarified that he was a native of Chhattisgarh.
A relative of the deceased told reporters that Bhayar had arrived in Kerala only four days ago in search of work and was planning to return home after failing to find suitable employment. “He was new to the area, did not know the routes and got lost. That is how he landed at the place where the incident occurred,” the relative said, adding that Bhayar had no criminal record and is survived by two children aged eight and 10.
According to police, Bhayar was attacked on allegations that he was involved in a theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar. As per the FIR, the incident occurred before 7.40 pm. Police said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.
According to a report by Onmanorama, the autopsy revealed that Bhayar was brutally assaulted with a stick and had sustained more than 80 injuries from head to toe. The post-mortem report confirmed that he died due to severe assault and excessive bleeding caused by head injuries, and also noted internal bleeding.
The report said Bhayar, who was intoxicated at the time, had not committed any theft. Following the assault, he collapsed after vomiting blood and was allegedly abandoned on the roadside for nearly four hours before being taken to hospital by the police.
Onmanorama further reported that after visuals of the brutal assault surfaced, police took around 10 people into custody, following which the arrests of five accused were formally recorded.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the State Human Rights Commission ordered a probe and directed the Palakkad district police chief to submit a report within three weeks.
The killing has revived memories of the 2018 lynching of Madhu, a tribal youth from the Kadukumanna settlement in Attappady, who was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of theft. Disturbing visuals of that assault had triggered nationwide outrage, and 13 of the 14 accused were later sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each.