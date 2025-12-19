Migrant worker lynched to death in Kerala over false theft charge, autopsy reveals over 80 injuries

A 31-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh died after being brutally assaulted by a group of local residents near Walayar in Palakkad district, allegedly on suspicion of theft.

The deceased was identified as Ramnarayan Bhayar (31), a native of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, who had been residing in Kanjikode. Police said the incident occurred at Attappallam East on Wednesday (December 17) evening, when a group of persons allegedly attacked Bhayar with the intention of causing grievous harm. He sustained multiple injuries in the assault and was taken to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Local residents claimed the incident occurred around 3 pm after Bhayar allegedly entered multiple houses in the area in an attempt to commit burglary. They said he was injured during an altercation and was taken to hospital by the police around 4.30 pm.

Police on Friday said five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. The arrests were formally recorded late Thursday night and all the accused were booked for murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police initially stated that Bhayar hailed from Jharkhand, but later clarified that he was a native of Chhattisgarh.

A relative of the deceased told reporters that Bhayar had arrived in Kerala only four days ago in search of work and was planning to return home after failing to find suitable employment. “He was new to the area, did not know the routes and got lost. That is how he landed at the place where the incident occurred,” the relative said, adding that Bhayar had no criminal record and is survived by two children aged eight and 10.