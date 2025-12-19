Ramesh Chennithala, LoP Satheesan bury the hatchet to remain relevant

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In keeping with the ever changing firmament of Congress politics, former rivals — Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala — have buried the hatchet, signalling a new power equation ahead of the 2026 assembly election. Their rapprochement is expected to strengthen their positions in the party and may revive the influence once wielded by the ‘vishala (broad-based) I group’ led by Chennithala.
“Ramesh Chennithala and Satheesan have held discussions in recent weeks,” leaders close to both confirmed to TNIE. “There were misunderstandings between them, which have now been resolved.”
Party sources said the two have agreed to work in greater coordination to bring the UDF back to power in the next election. They have also decided to leave key issues, such as the party’s chief ministerial face, to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).
Chennithala, who headed the vishala ‘I’ group after the exit of K Karunakaran from the Congress, fell out with Satheesan after the high command chose the latter for the post of opposition leader following the UDF’s consecutive defeat in the 2021 assembly election.
“Satheesan, who once enjoyed acceptance across factions, began losing ground after he distanced himself from the Shafi Parambil-Rahul Mamkootathil group after sexual assault complaints against the Palakkad MLA emerged. His isolation became more pronounced after the first Delhi meeting of the newly appointed KPCC leadership, where sharp differences surfaced between him and the state leadership,” a political affairs committee (PAC) member said.
According to sources, Chennithala initiated the reconciliation after nearly four and half years of estrangement. The two reportedly held multiple discussions, both in person and over phone. During the regrouping of young leaders, many of whom were earlier considered part of the ‘I’ group, both Chennithala and Satheesan found themselves marginalised with several MLAs and youth leaders gravitating towards the emerging power centre led by the KPCC president, working presidents and the UDF convenor.
“Leaders close to both felt their prolonged rift was benefiting other leaders within the party,” a senior leader said. However, leaders close to Chennithala and Satheesan dismissed speculation about a formal revival of the ‘vishala ‘I’ group’. They said during the controversy involving Rahul, when KPCC president and UDF convenor took a cautious approach, the firm stand taken by Chennithala and Satheesan helped retain voter support for the party and the UDF.
They also noted that Satheesan maintained a consistent line on sensitive issues such as the proposed entry of P V Anvar into the UDF and the CPM’s allegation regarding Congress’ understanding with the Jamaat-e-Islami. “These positions helped protect the party’s voter base and reinforced the confidence of the minority community within the Congress. He was also the first to raise the alleged involvement of CPM leaders in the Sabarimala gold theft case,” said a Muslim League leader.
Several UDF leaders said Chennithala displayed political maturity in the midst of crisis. “He ensured that front leaders were taken into confidence before making public statements during the election period and played the role of a mediator effectively,” a UDF leader said.
“The coming together of these two leaders ahead of a crucial election sends a strong message at the grassroots and to the public. It could also act as a catalyst for their emergence as a major force within the Congress after the election,” he added.