Ramesh Chennithala, LoP Satheesan bury the hatchet to remain relevant

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In keeping with the ever changing firmament of Congress politics, former rivals — Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala — have buried the hatchet, signalling a new power equation ahead of the 2026 assembly election. Their rapprochement is expected to strengthen their positions in the party and may revive the influence once wielded by the ‘vishala (broad-based) I group’ led by Chennithala.

“Ramesh Chennithala and Satheesan have held discussions in recent weeks,” leaders close to both confirmed to TNIE. “There were misunderstandings between them, which have now been resolved.”

Party sources said the two have agreed to work in greater coordination to bring the UDF back to power in the next election. They have also decided to leave key issues, such as the party’s chief ministerial face, to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Chennithala, who headed the vishala ‘I’ group after the exit of K Karunakaran from the Congress, fell out with Satheesan after the high command chose the latter for the post of opposition leader following the UDF’s consecutive defeat in the 2021 assembly election.

“Satheesan, who once enjoyed acceptance across factions, began losing ground after he distanced himself from the Shafi Parambil-Rahul Mamkootathil group after sexual assault complaints against the Palakkad MLA emerged. His isolation became more pronounced after the first Delhi meeting of the newly appointed KPCC leadership, where sharp differences surfaced between him and the state leadership,” a political affairs committee (PAC) member said.