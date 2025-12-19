SIR enumeration phase ends in Kerala; 24.4L names unlikely to figure in draft list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 24.49 lakh names are likely to be out of the draft voters list to be brought out on December 23 as the time-frame of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state ended on Thursday. Chief Electoral Officer-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar told reporters that the 24.49 lakh names have been classified under the ‘un-collectable’ SIR forms, mainly referring to voters in the Absent, Shifted, Dead (ASD) category.

The list has been handed over to the booth-level agents of political parties so that they can also help in tracing the missing voters. If any voter in this category is traced before midnight on Thursday, the number of these ‘un-collectable’ forms could slightly vary when it is published along with the draft voters list, he added.

ASD voters constitute 8.9% of the existing electorate and a booth-wise list has been published on the CEO’s website. An updated ASD list, incorporating corrections and including voters who have been tracked down, will be published alongside the draft SIR rolls on December 23. Of the 24.49 lakh citizens, the deceased alone account for 6.49 lakh. “While untraceable voters numbered 6.89 lakh, 8.21 lakh voters had permanently shifted their residence,” Kelkar said.

Another 1.34 lakh duplicate entries were found during enumeration. Notably, 1.86 lakh citizens fall in ‘others’ category, mainly referring to those who had refused to accept the enumeration forms. “Voters who have been left out as well as new ones can opt for fresh enrolment till the last day of filing nomination by candidates for the 2026 assembly election,” Kelkar said.

They can register claims and objections to the draft roll during a one-month period beginning December 23.