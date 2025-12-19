SIT arrests Chennai firm CEO, Bellary jeweller in Sabarimala gold heist case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday claimed a major breakthrough in the Sabarimala gold heist case with the arrest of Pankaj Bhandari, chief executive officer of Chennai-based Smart Creations, and Govardhan, a jewellery owner from Bellary, pointing to an inter-State nexus behind the alleged subterfuge.

The two were taken into custody after being questioned for several hours by SIT sleuths.

According to investigators, gold-plated sheets removed from the Sabarimala door frame and the dwarapalaka idols had been sent to Smart Creations for repair work. About 100 grams of gold was reportedly given to the firm as remuneration for the work.

Sources said the SIT found that the gold paid to Bhandari as remuneration belonged to Sabarimala and that he was aware of its origin. A portion of the gold allegedly extracted from the sheets was later sent to Govardhan through Kalpesh, who acted as a courier, the sources added.

The arrests are expected to help investigators unravel the wider network involved in the alleged diversion of temple gold.