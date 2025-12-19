Take in rustic life: Vadakkanadu farmers’ novel idea to guard the crops a big hit

KOCHI: For urbanites, who want an escape from the fast and restless city life, it is a rare opportunity to recharge and rejuvenate. Enjoy the cool breeze, blend with nature, and share space with singing birds, squirrels and monkeys. If lucky, you can also sight marauding wild elephants.

The novel idea launched by the farmers of Vadakkanadu in Wayanad’s Sultan Bathery has become a roaring hit, with youngsters from far-away cities flocking to the village to guard the crops. Paddy cultivation is labour intensive and the farmer has to stay awake during the last 30 days when the crop ripens from milk to grain.

It is a tough task to guard the crop from wild elephants, deer and wild pigs during the season. Often the farmers are forced to harvest the crop before it ripens.

Offering a relief to the farmers who are desperate to save the crops, Paul Mathews, chairman of the High Court-monitored task force for reporting and implementing solutions to man-animal conflict, has introduced volunteers to guard the crops.

Paul Mathews posted a video on social media inviting youngsters to guard crops staying in tree huts on a daily basis. The response was overwhelming. Youngsters from Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur flocked to Sultan Bathery to shoulder the responsibility.

“It was a mind-blowing experience,” said Sunil Titto, a software professional settled in Pune. “I saw the social media post and arrived in Sultan Bathery in the first week of December.

There were two youngsters from Thrissur with me. We stayed awake through the night in turns, watching for the entry of elephants. Only some deer were spotted. It was cool and the weather was pleasant,” he said.