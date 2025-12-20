Adaptability lands Kottayam man farming 'Oscar’

KOTTAYAM: At the age of 25, when Mathewkutty Tom decided to defy conventional wisdom by leaving his high-paying job for a calling in farming, many advised him against doing so. For him, quitting a career with a luxury automobile brand, trading it for an uncertain path in agriculture, was not at all an easy decision. However, his passion for farming compelled him to embrace the unknown.

Fast forward a decade, and Mathewkutty has not only boosted his annual income around 150 times but also placed his village of Marangattupilly, in Kottayam, in the national limelight, by winning the prestigious Millionaire Farmer of India (MFOI) Awards 2025 -- widely recognised as the ‘Oscars of Indian Agriculture.’ The 36-year-old with an MBA is now a trailblazer, demonstrating through his integrated methods that agriculture, when approached with a business acumen, is a highly profitable venture.

Transforming his 20-acre property into a modern agricultural ecosystem, Mathewkutty now generates an annual income of `22 crore, which earned him the ‘Richest Farmer in India (RFOI)’ second runner-up title at the MFOI Awards, organised by Krishi Jagran and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) last week, for his success with a balanced model of crops and animal husbandry.

His TJT Farms engages in a wide range of activities from growing paddy, seasonal vegetables and fruits to animal husbandry and meat processing.