‘An irreplaceable friendship that defined my life and cinema’: Mukesh remembers Sreenivasan

Veteran actor and MLA Mukesh on Friday shared deeply personal memories of his 43-year-long relationship with actor, screenwriter and director Sreenivasan, who passed away on Saturday, calling him ‘irreplaceable’ both in cinema and in life.
“When I started my career, I never dreamed of stardom but the only desire was to be around great minds, share jokes and carry those moments back home. Looking back today, what gives me the greatest happiness is not success or longevity, but the joy of sharing love, humour, thoughts and observations with the people around me. In that journey, Sreenivasan played the most important role,” said an emotional Mukesh.
Mukesh recalled meeting Sreenivasan during the filming of Odaruthammava Aalariyam, directed by Priyadarshan. At the time, Priyadarshan reportedly had reservations about Mukesh, seeing him primarily as a theatre actor. It was Sreenivasan who openly vouched for him.
“Sreeni told Priyan clearly that he was mistaken. He belongs here. He has the wavelength. A few days later, Priyan put his arm around my shoulder and admitted he had misunderstood me. That moment shaped everything that followed,” Mukesh recalled.
Describing Sreenivasan’s personality, Mukesh said he was uncompromisingly honest - someone who would praise without hesitation, criticise without fear, and walk away silently if he felt a situation was wrong.
One of the most cherished memories Mukesh shared was how Sreenivasan transformed a deliberately ‘bad joke’ from his college days into one of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic comic moments. The joke - about an old man mistaking a barber shop for a hotel - later found its way into ‘Vadakku Nokki Yanthram’. “He personally called me late one night to seek permission before using it. To turn the worst joke in the world into something that makes audiences burst into laughter - only Sreenivasan had that genius,” he said.
Their creative partnership later extended into production as well. Mukesh recalled suggesting that they jointly produce a meaningful film that would stand as a milestone. That idea eventually became ‘Kadha Parayumbol’.
“When Sreeni narrated the story to me at a wedding, it brought tears to my eyes. I told him this film should define friendship - not just in Kerala or India, but anywhere in the world. Mammootty listened to the story and offered to act without remuneration. Kadha Parayumbol went on to be remade in multiple languages, carrying its simple yet powerful message of friendship far beyond Malayalam cinema,” said Mukesh.
Mukesh described Sreenivasan as a man shaped not by formal education, but by life itself - by his understanding of friendship, poverty, politics and human dignity. “It is impossible to replace someone who has lived, observed and created like him,” he said.
Recalling his last conversation with Sreenivasan, Mukesh said it took place just a day before his death. “Sreeni’s wife Vimala teacher called me regarding an old document. She told me he had fallen and injured his leg. I would have visited him one of these days. I lost someone truly irreplaceable,” he added.