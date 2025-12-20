Attempts to kill film fest resisted, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a swipe at the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said attempts to “kill the film festival” through censorship were countered by the decision to screen the films in question. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The chief minister said the state government, through that particular decision, ensured it stood with the rights of delegates to watch critically acclaimed films screened and awarded at major international festivals.

“IFFK will remain here, confronting any fascist action against democratic rights. It will not bend its knees before intrusions into freedom of expression,” Pinarayi said.

The chief minister alleged that even artists invited to the festival were being monitored by the Union government. He pointed out that artists are required to be cleared through the political clearance section of the I&B ministry’s portal and that visas were being denied after assessing their political leanings.

Calling the practice unacceptable, he said three artists were denied visas -- the director and producer of a Turkish film in the competition section and a jury member from Azerbaijan.

“They asked whether it was because of them or because of their country. Such actions of the central government bring shame to the nation and must be condemned,” chief minister said.

Stressing the need to reclaim cultural spaces from communalism and narrow-mindedness, he said the state government would continue to work with the public towards that goal.