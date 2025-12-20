Attempts to kill film fest resisted, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a swipe at the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said attempts to “kill the film festival” through censorship were countered by the decision to screen the films in question. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.
The chief minister said the state government, through that particular decision, ensured it stood with the rights of delegates to watch critically acclaimed films screened and awarded at major international festivals.
“IFFK will remain here, confronting any fascist action against democratic rights. It will not bend its knees before intrusions into freedom of expression,” Pinarayi said.
The chief minister alleged that even artists invited to the festival were being monitored by the Union government. He pointed out that artists are required to be cleared through the political clearance section of the I&B ministry’s portal and that visas were being denied after assessing their political leanings.
Calling the practice unacceptable, he said three artists were denied visas -- the director and producer of a Turkish film in the competition section and a jury member from Azerbaijan.
“They asked whether it was because of them or because of their country. Such actions of the central government bring shame to the nation and must be condemned,” chief minister said.
Stressing the need to reclaim cultural spaces from communalism and narrow-mindedness, he said the state government would continue to work with the public towards that goal.
Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said that despite the state government and the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy making all arrangements to screen the best films from across the world, there were conspiracies to censor selected films. He also reiterated that the state government stood firmly with the survivor in the actor assault case and would protect her to the fullest extent. He said these positions defined the identity of the 30th IFFK.
“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, we decided to face these challenges head-on. We do not have a history of backing away when films are denied censor certificates. Thirteen such films received approval. We will neither retreat nor yield to threats,” Cherian said.
Chalachitra Academy Chairperson Resul Pookutty spoke about the pressures cinema is facing today, saying films were confronting challenges beyond the screen.
Wall of fame
Suvarna Chakoram Best Film
Two Seasons, Two Strangers - Shô Miyake
Rajata Chakoram
Best Director: Carina Piazza & Lucía Bracelis (Before the Body)
Best Debut Director: Tanushree Das & Saumyananda Sahi (Shadowbox)
Audience Poll Award
Thanthapperu - Unnikrishnan Avala
FFSI KR Mohanan Award: Best Debut Director from India Shadowbox by Tanushree Das & Saumyananda Sahi
NETPAC Awards
Best Malayalam Film: If On a Winter’s Night / Khidki Gaav - Sanju Surendran
Best Malayalam Film: Thanthapperu - Unnikrishnan Avala
Best Asian Film in Competition: Cinema Jazireh - Gözde Kural
FIPRESCI Awards
Best Malayalam Film by a Debut Director: Desire / Moham - Fazil Razak
Best Film in International Competition: If On a Winter’s Night / Khidki Gaav - Sanju Surendran
International Competition Awards
Special Jury Mention - Performance: Tillotama Shome (Shadowbox )
Special Jury Mention - Technical Excellence: Black Rabbit, White Rabbit - Shahram Mokri
Jury Prize: Thanthapperu - Unnikrishnan Avala
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR ABDERRAHMANE SISSAKO
At the valedictory function, Mauritanian-born Malian filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award which carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a statuette and a citation. Sissako termed it one of the most significant moments of his life. Recalling his long association with Kerala, he said filmmaker Shaji N Karun, who passed away earlier this year, introduced him to the state and had stood by him like a brother in cinema.
Reflecting on the India-Africa connection, he said both regions shared deep and meaningful cultural ties. Filmmaker and chairperson of the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Saeed Mirza, who has completed 50 years in cinema, and Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, who was the jury chairperson, too were honoured by the chief minister.
‘A DELIBERATE MOVE’
The chief minister said the decision to deny censorship exemptions to 19 films scheduled for screening at IFFK was not merely a technical error resulting from the ignorance of officials, but a deliberate authoritarian move. By completely cancelling the films in the Palestine package, the Central Government has clearly revealed its stance on the Palestine issue, the chief minister added. He pointed out that the cancellation of a Spanish film ‘Beef’ proves that the Centre perceives only one meaning for the word “beef.” He also expressed strong protest over the banning of the all-time classic film ‘Battleship Potemkin’.